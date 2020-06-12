Name of El Paso man killed in Hudspeth crash released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Troopers have released the name of the El Paso man who was killed in a crash Thursday in Hudspeth County.

Pedro Thomas, 19, was in a 2001 Nissan Altima, when it crashed head-on with a 2016 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, pulling a semi-trailer. The collision happened at about 9 a.m. on U.S. 62/180 just east of the Border Patrol checkpoint.

The occupants of the truck were also injured and taken to El Paso hospitals for their injuries. They are identified as Javier Eduardo, 48; Javier Eduaro, Jr., 18; and Jose L., 35. All three men are from El Paso as well.

The cause of the crash has not been determined and the Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the case.