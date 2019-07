EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have named the man who was killed Sunday morning in Central El Paso crash.

Jason McQuestion, 23, died after a 2006 Hummer H3 rear-ended his 2001 Honda Prelude at about 2:33 a.m. Sunday on I-10 East near Piedras.

According to police, the impact of the crash killed McQuestion on the scene.

The name of the driver of the Hummer is unknown, according to a police news release.

The investigation caused I-10 to be closed for several hours on Sunday.