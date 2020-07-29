Naked man dies in custody after being tasered by UTEP Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man died while in UTEP custody early Tuesday morning according to a statement provided by a University spokesperson.

According to UTEP, they received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. from a woman driving in the 3000 block of Sun Bowl Drive reporting a naked man was running after her car toward the intersection at North Mesa.

UTEP Police arrived on scene and located the unidentified man, who allegedly became combative with the police. The officers used a taser to take the suspect into custody. UTEP PD requested El Paso Fire/Emergency Medical Services to the scene.

According to UTEP, by the time EMS arrived on the scene, the suspect was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

This case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers. 

