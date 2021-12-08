NADBank, Socorro officials celebrate completion of Lower Valley Water District Project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday morning, officials with the the North American Development Bank (NADBank) and the Lower Valley Water District (LVWD) held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrate the completion of an infrastructure project aimed at improving residential wastewater collection in Socorro, Texas.

Officials with LVWD share that, prior to the project, residents in the Rosa Azul subdivision, located in the city of Socorro, used on-site septic systems as their only means to manage wastewater.

The on-site systems were in poor condition and frequently experienced odor problems and back-ups as well as risked contaminating the shallow groundwater common to the area.

To address the problem, LVWD built a new public wastewater collection system for this subdivision to replace the existing on-site septic systems.

The new sewer system will prevent groundwater contamination and reduce the risks of waterborne diseases by providing access to wastewater collection and treatment services for the 278 homes in the subdivision, and decommissioning their on-site systems. As a result, the project will eliminate untreated or inadequately treated wastewater discharges of approximately 100,000 gallons per day.

Installing the connection and decommissioning the on-site system costs over US$2,000 per residence and is usually the responsibility of the homeowner.

NADBank officials say tjat, to alleviate this financial hardship for the economically distressed population served by the new infrastructure, LVWD sought CAP funds to cover 85% of this cost, making the connection affordable and expediting access to critical basic services, which support the project’s overall environmental objective.

In attendance was Socorro Mayor Ivy Avalos, LVWD Manager Gerald Grijalva and NADBank Deputy General Manager John Beckham, as well as a representative from the office of Congressman Tony Gonzales.

The Rosa Azul Wastewater Project, which was approved by the NADBank’s Board of Directors in 2020, received a US$500,000 Community Assistance Program (CAP) grant from the Bank, with an additional US$90,750 funded by LVWD.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.