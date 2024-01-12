EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Dr. Jackeline Biddle Richard joined us on our morning show Friday, Jan. 11, to talk about their celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this weekend.

The NAACP will be celebrating MLK Jr. Day this Saturday, Jan. 13 with a jazz brunch. It’s the first jazz brunch for the NAACP.

Richard says the jazz brunch is unfortunately sold out.

Richard also talked about the significance of MLK Jr. Day and what it meant to her.

“Well to me I think it’s similar to most people I mean it’s really a time to commemorate and celebrate the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, his legacy,” Richard said.

For more information on the NAACP, click here: NAACP El Paso – Southern Business Spaces.