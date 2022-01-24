Mx Law Enforcement arrests duo in connection to lesbian couple’s murder, dismemberment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Law enforcement officials in Juarez announced Monday the arrest of a couple implicated in the brutal murder and dismemberment of a lesbian couple in Mexico.

Authorities with the State of Chihuahuas’ Special Crime Investigation Unit made the arrest Monday. According to officials, the pair were hiding in a home in the small town of San Isidro, where agents found evidence of the murder and subsequent dismemberment.

Last week, Nohemi Medina, 28, and Tania Julissa Martinez, also 28, were shot to death, their bodies dismembered, the parts placed in plastic bags and scattered along the Juarez-Povernir Highway.

San Isidro, just across from Socorro on the US side of the border, is along the same highway where the remains of the couple were found.

Initial news reports from Juarez said the women were from El Paso, but state police officials on Thursday told Border Report that Medina was originally from Juarez and Martinez from El Sauzal, Chihuahua, a community along the highway where the body parts were found.

Medina and Martinez were married last year and were raising Medina’s three children.

Nohemi and Tania | Image courtesy Facebook

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.