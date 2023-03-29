EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Business partners April Mendoza and her mother Pamela Mendoza-Anderson hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the newest location of the national franchise MUTTS Canine Cantina Wednesday morning in West El Paso.

“We’re getting one step closer to fulfilling our dream of opening an ‘eater-tainment’ destination for families, friends, and their much-loved dogs,” said April. “El Paso/Las Cruces is my heart and my home; the pandemic reminded me of that. I’ve worked and lived abroad and it’s time for me to start my next chapter, right here. And I get to do it with my mom by my side.”

Ground breaking Mutt Canine Cantina – Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Ground breaking Mutt Canine Cantina – Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Ground breaking Mutt Canine Cantina – Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Ground breaking Mutt Canine Cantina – Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Ground breaking Mutt Canine Cantina – Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Ground breaking Mutt Canine Cantina – Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Ground breaking Mutt Canine Cantina – Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

The franchise, which will be located at 460 Vin Rambla Dr. in Montecillo, takes the concept of an upscale membership-based dog park with bar, grill, multiple patios, big-screen TV’s pup shower stalls, and an outdoor space large enough for pop-up events.

“Montecillo is a pet-friendly community and the addition of MUTTS only helps us to enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors. We can’t wait to welcome you and your four-legged friends to MUTTS Cantina,” said Ricky Aguilar of EPT Land Communities, the developer behind Montecillo. Montecillio is a SMART community focused on building a vibrant, connected, and walkable neighborhood and MUTTS is an innovative business model that makes perfect sense for this location. People choose to live there for a certain lifestyle. Dogs are part of that lifestyle and MUTTS Cantina reinforces this.

“We will be more than a public dog park and more than a happy hour spot,” continued April. “This will become a familiar place to relax with family, catch up with friends or work remotely; all while your pup plays with their friends and is watched over by our trusted ‘Bark Rangers.’ My mom and I wanted to create a place built on that joy and happiness. It’s a whole doggy vibe, and it’s our vibe.”

In addition, annual membership fees will vary from $275 to $320 a year, member benefits include unlimited dog visits to the private, well-maintained park, monitored play by trained staff and access to seasonal events, and discounts.