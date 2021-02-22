Mutt Mondays: World Spay Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tuesday is World Spay Day, and El Paso Animal Services joined KTSM 9 News to speak about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.

Stephanie Shields: Why is spaying your pets important?

Luke Lucas: Well, spring is around the corner and every year around this time we start to see dozens of litters come into our care at the shelter. Shelters and rescues across the country are already overcrowded, and every year more and more pets continue to have litters. By spaying and neutering your pets, not only does it decrease the pet overpopulation in our community, and reduce their chances of having an unwanted litter, but it also makes them healthier as well.

Stephanie Shields: What are some of the health benefits of spaying your pets?

Luke Lucas: It can reduce their chances of having certain types of cancers and medical conditions, which can be costly to treat but easily prevent. We’ve seen many families come to us or local veterinarians in need of help because their pet needs emergency surgery and quickly. Spaying and neutering can also reduce behavioral issues like spraying, marking, mounting, and even roaming—looking for mates for that spring fever!

Stephanie Shields: How can families get their pets spayed/neutered?

Luke Lucas: Talk with your veterinarian and don’t wait! Pets can be spayed or neutered anywhere from 8 weeks to four months to five months. There are numerous low-cost spay/neuter clinics in the area and just about any veterinarian near you offers spay/neuter services.

Also, don’t forget by adopting a pet for a local shelter or rescue, their spay/neuter procedure is already included in their adoption!

When you adopt a pet like Mr. Fry here, their adoption is going to include their spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.