Mutt Mondays: What you should know for National Cat Health Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services said it is a good time to check in on your cat’s physical and mental health as February is National Cat Health Month.

Schedule an appointment with your cat’s veterinarian — they’ll give your pet a check-up. The El Paso Animal Services said even if your cat is an indoor cat, your cat still needs yearly booster vaccines to keep them healthy and protect them from deadly diseases.



Mental health is also important. Make sure your cats have plenty of toys and scratching posts that they can play with and tap into their natural instincts! Animal Services said to keep it interesting and give them different things to play with.

Be sure to follow El Paso Animal Services on Facebook as every Thursday, they have a special guest join them for virtual workshops where you can learn how to make toys for enrichment at home.

For young cat lovers wanting to help kittens at the shelter, the center is starting to welcome families back for the Kitty Reading Book Club.

The program allows children ages 9 to 13 and their parents or guardians to read and interact with the cats waiting for adoption.

For more information, visit elpasoanimalservices.org and click on the volunteer tab.