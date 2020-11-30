Mutt Mondays: National Mutt Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s important to embrace mixed-breed dogs.

Luke Lucas, volunteer coordinator at El Paso Animal Services, joined KTSM 9 News to talk about the importance of giving mixed-breed pets a chance and how to participate in National Mutt Day.

“At Animal Services, we celebrate mixed-breed pups every day because the majority of our pets at the shelter are mixed breeds,” he said. “We get to see firsthand how much these pups love just as much as what some people call ‘designer dogs or breeds.'”

Lucas said the shelter gets all kinds of dogs, including full-breed pups, but those pups are adopted quickly.

Bugsy, ID #43972330

“And it is often our mixed-breed pups that seem to stay longer at the shelter, which is why we want the public to open their hearts and minds to all kinds of mixed-breed pups,” Lucas said. “When adopting a pet. the most important thing to consider is compatibility. You want to connect with the animal. We’ve seen adopters come in wanting to adopt a husky and they end up connecting with a 10-pound terrier mix.”



If you are interested in fostering or adopting a pet, Animal Services is doing adoptions and fosters virtually and through curbside service.

This week’s featured pet is Bugsy, a 1-year, 8-month-old male pit bull terrier mix. He is neutered and available for adoption. To learn more about Bugsy, visit the El Paso Animal Services website and search “Bugsy” or his ID# 43972330.

To see other pets and to learn more about the adoption and foster process, visit elpasoanimalservices.org.



Latest Headlines