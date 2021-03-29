Mutt Mondays: Lost pet? El Paso Animal Services program helps reunite lost pets with owners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services created the Community and Pet Support Program to help reunite lost pets in the community.

The program was developed in the summer of 2020 as a way to assist the community with resources to help reconnect lost pets with their families quicker, safer and with less stress for the pet.

El Paso Animals Services said studies show that pets are found within a mile or two from their home. By helping a lost pet find their way home, you keep them from ever having to go to the shelter and help reunite a family quicker.

If you find a lost pet, here are the steps you should take:

Take the pet to get scanned for a microchip. You can do so for free at any vet office or El Paso fire station.

Visit El Paso Animal Services’ website or call 311 to file a Found Pet Report. This report, along with a photo of the pet will be uploaded to the website and Animal Services’ Pet Finder map.

If possible, hang onto the pet, even for just a couple of days. Post the pet on social media pages, Craigslist and hang flyers in your neighborhood.

El Paso Animal Services said these steps will actually help reunite pets with their owners. It said 38 percent of pets that were found by a member of the community and reported on the website were reunited with their family.

For lost pets that enter to the shelter, they normally only have a 16-percent to 18-percent chance of reuniting with their family. Animal Services has seen a lot of pets get reunited with their family within hours of being found, if they are held in their neighborhood.

Animal Services said the El Paso community has been amazing in helping lost and found pets, neighbors helping neighbors and its Community & Pet Support team also offers supplies, support and resources to help them do that.

Their website also offers numerous other resources to help find a pet — visit elpasoanimalservices.org.