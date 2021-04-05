Mutt Mondays: Increased parvo and distemper cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The weather is heating up and El Paso Animal Services would like to let the community know that the warmer temps mean diseases are more active right now.

It’s important to make sure your pets are vaccinated as diseases such as parvo and distemper tend to show up more when temperatures begin to linger in the 80s, according to Animal Services.

Veterinarians said the first step in protecting your pets from disease is by simply having them vaccinated. Many pet owners know that a new puppy or kitten needs a series of vaccines when they are young, but a lot of pet parents aren’t aware that their pet needs an annual booster even after their first year of life.

It’s also important to remember to never take your pet to public spaces until they are fully vaccinated, including pet stores, parks, even walks around your block, according to El Paso Animal Services.

If you need to get your pet vaccinated, there are there low-cost options including Mobile Pet Vet, Dr. C’s Animal Clinic, Paw’s and Hooves and other veterinary clinics that offer discounted vaccines.

You can help with the fight against parvo by donating to El Paso Animal Services to help save more pets with lifesaving parvo treatment. You can also help by signing up to be a parvo foster at elpasoanimalservices.org.