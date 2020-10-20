Mutt Mondays: How to safely dress your pet for Halloween

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On this episode of Mutt Mondays, Ramon Herrera with El Paso Animal Services talks to KTSM 9 News’ J Russell about dressing up your pet for Halloween and how to make the process as easy and stress free for you — and especially your furry friend.

J Russell: What’s the best outfit you can have to make sure your pet is comfortable?

Ramon Herrera: A lot of people love costumes on their pets and sometimes people do costumes on their pets, honestly, more for themselves than their pet. When you choose a costume for your pet, you want to make sure they’re comfortable, something that doesn’t restrict their movement. You really want the pet to move freely, to hear freely, to move freely, smell freely — make sure they still have access to those senses.

One of the tips we recommend is that you make it enjoyable, you provide a lot of treats. You let them smell the costume so it’s not just a foreign object. And make sure it fits — you don’t want to force it on the day of the big Halloween show, and then they be stressed out by it.

J Russell: How important is it to get your pet used to the costume?

Ramon Herrera: You don’t want to make it stressful at all, you want to make it stress free for them. Of course, it’s going to be a foreign object, it’s going to be on them, something they’re not going to be used to so make them aware of it. Let them smell it again, let them get familiar with it. My buddy here doesn’t like costumes too much at first – he gets really stiff. So, one of the ways that I help with that is I let him mess around with the costume: let them smell it, let them jump on it. Then he gets more comfortable with it, and then before you know it, he’s wearing it like nothing.

J Russell: If your pet is not feeling the outfit at all and does not want to wear it, what should you do?

Ramon Herrera: At that point, do the best for your pet and take the costume off. You know some pets really don’t like being restricted sometimes. Or just put it on for a little bit, if you want to get those Instagram photos, get those on and then call it quits from there.