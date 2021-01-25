Mutt Mondays: El Paso Animal Services to host dog playgroups on Thursday

Different ways that families can meet some of the pets at Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is inviting the community to meet some of its available pets at its dog playgroup on Thursday.

Animal Services will be bringing out some of its adoptable pets for a dog playgroup, where people can watch them play from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in its fenced-in yards. The El Paso Animal Services adoption team is also going to be on hand to answer any questions about pets available for adoption.

For those who cannot make it to the event, there are different ways to meet a pet that may be a good fit. El Paso Animal Services is opening more appointment opportunities to meet pets either in person or virtually through video calls.

For those not interested in attending, Animal Services is also looking for fosters.

“We have so many great pets looking for their forever homes, and our adoption team will help you find your perfect match,” said Luke Lucas with El Paso Animal Services “If you’re not ready to commit to adopting but still want to help, you can always help by fostering a pet temporarily.”

For more information about adopting or fostering or to schedule an appointment, visit the El Paso Animal Services website or their Facebook page.