Mutt Mondays: El Paso Animal Services looking for volunteers during National Volunteer Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s National Volunteer Week and El Paso Animal Services is celebrating local volunteers who help care for the hundreds of pets at the shelter.

Volunteers help in a variety of different ways in all areas of the shelter and Animal Services has programs for various ages. With more than 500 pets currently at the shelter, El Paso Animal Services said it needs a lot of hands to help make sure the pets stay as comfortable as possible.

Volunteers help give pets love and try to give them outlets to reduce the stress. They do this through regular walks, playtime, enrichment and the Kitty Reading Book Club. The shelter said just spending a few minutes with a human makes a world of difference for the pets.

Volunteers with special skills are also needed. They are always in need of photographers, people with great customer service skills, help with data entry or even creative folks with graphic design, video or writing skills that can help market the pets to help them find homes.

To become a volunteer, visit elpasoanimalservices.org and sign up on the Volunteer portal.

