Mutt Monday: Pet fosters needed

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is asking for the community’s help as more pets tend to enter the shelter this time of the year.

With hundreds of pets in care at the shelter, Animal Services is urging the community to help them by opening their doors and hearts by fostering a shelter pet.

Fostering a pet means being able to provide a temporary home for a furry friend.

According to Animal Services, fostering is completely free, and food, supplies, and medical care is provided.

While the community can foster any pet at the shelter, the most help is needed for those pets who are awaiting transport.

Kitten season is also here, which means more kittens begin to enter the shelter.

While it’s important to remember to leave kittens alone if they look healthy and well taken care of, sometimes kittens come into the shelter’s care and do need help. Kittens need regular care if they don’t have mom, and have a better chance of survival in a foster home, according to Animal Services.

To sign up to be a foster, click here.