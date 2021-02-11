‘Mutt Mixer: Doggy Speed Dating’: Animal Services offering free adoptions for Valentine’s Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is inviting the community to book your “date” to find a fun, furry love match this weekend.

All pet adoption fees will be free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, just in time for Valentine’s Day, during Animal Service’s “Mutt Mixer: Doggy Speed Dating” adoption promotion.

To view available pets ahead of time, visit the El Paso Animal Services website at ElPasoAnimalServices.org/adopt and schedule an adoption appointment.

Matchmakers — also known as Animal Services adoption staff and volunteers — will be helping families with appointments make their “love connections” throughout the weekend. Walk-ups will be assisted on a limited basis, but it is strongly encouraged to schedule your adoption appointment ahead of time as those with appointments will be assisted first.

Visitors must wear face coverings and proper hand hygiene and physical distancing requirements will be followed.

All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and a City license.