Museums and cultural affairs department offering temporary funding for local artists and nonprofits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is offering a second round of temporary funding that is available for local artists and arts and cultural organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local artists and small nonprofit arts and cultural organizations can apply from one-time awards of $1,500 for artists and one-time awards of up to $3,000 for nonprofits. All applicants must attend an online orientation Microsoft Teams at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds for the program are exhausted. Artists interested in applying may do so by visiting www.elpasoartsandculture.org. Previously funded IOSP recipients are ineligible to apply

MCAD’s Cultural Funding Program using the Individual Operations Support Program (IOSP) to support the arts and cultural sector in El Paso.

Information on the temporary funding is available by calling (915) 212-1770. To learn more about the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department visit www.mcad.elpasotexas.gov.