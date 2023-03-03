EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Spring is just around the corner and El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is happy to welcome it with the reopening of the Municipal Rose Garden, along with the new spring/summer updated schedule for Scenic Sundays.

For the nature lovers’ people, El Paso Municipal Rose Garden is the perfect spot for a nice soothing day. Waterfalls, walking paths, beautiful rose bushes, are just a few elements that makes this park so unique.

The Municipal Rose Garden located at 1702 N. Copia, is now open daily to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 30.

Another spot people can visit for spring/summer starting April 1 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. is Scenic Sundays.

Scenic Sundays is located on Scenic Drive and it’s the perfect place for visitors to walk, run, cycle, or skateboard safely as vehicular access to Scenic Drive between Wheeling and Robinson is closed.

For more information on the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.