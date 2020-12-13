Municipal Court resumes in-person services Monday

EL PASO, Texas – Municipal Court will resume in-person services starting Monday, December 14 with COVID-19 safety measures in place to protect visitors and employees.

All Municipal Court locations will open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while the facility at 9600 Dyer will open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All Court locations will provide the following services:

Acceptance of Payments and payment plan requests

Paperwork submission

Requesting driving safety course by right

Video arraignment hearings (except 4801 Osborne and 810 E Overland)

Parking Hearing requests (at 810 E Overland by appointment only).

The Court will follow all COVID-19 recommendations to include mandatory face coverings, physical distancing, temperature checks and 50 percent occupancy.

Contactless payments can be made online, by mail, phone at (915) 212-0232 or through a drop box at all Court locations. Due dates for payment plans, community service and driver safety paperwork have been extended until January 4, 2021.

Arraignment Hearings

Arraignment hearings are available virtually upon request or in-person appearance at any bond office (except 4801 Osborne and 810 E. Overland). A virtual hearing can be requested by sending an e-mail that includes the person’s Full Name, Date of Birth, Citation Number and Telephone Number to arr-previrtualhearing@elpasotexas.gov at least one (1) business day prior to the hearing.

Arraignment hearing dates are listed on the traffic citation and the court session will be held between 7 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. An e-mail response will be provided with a Microsoft Teams link needed to attend the virtual hearing. The following requirements are needed to participate in a virtual hearing:

Computer/laptop, phone, or tablet with a camera, microphone, and speakers

Microsoft Teams application must be downloaded (app is free)

For more information, visit Municipal Court at www.elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts, or call (915) 212-0215.