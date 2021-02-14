Multiple-vehicle pileup reported on I-10 in Hudspeth County

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 West at Mile Marker 96 in Hudspeth County has snarled traffic for miles in West Texas.

According to truck Driver David Souflee, the crash involves as many as seven semi-trucks, a snow plow, and several passenger vehicles. One of the passenger vehicles slid underneath a semi-truck. As of now, no major injuries are reported, however, traffic is moving at a slow pace.

Travel along I-10 east of El Paso is strongly discouraged by TxDot and the National Weather Service.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPIA hopes to spread positive energy with its Elevate Love Project

Hazmat company decontaminating churches free of charge, prepping for Ash Wednesday

Police search for serial burglary burglary suspects

Fixing old jalopys

Preparing the roadways for winter weather

City to open warming centers

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link