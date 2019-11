EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is working to contain a fire that started on the roof of a South El Paso building.

The fire began on a roof in the 400 block of South Stanton, just south of Paisano Drive. At this time, no injuries are reported and the department has upgraded the fire to a Condition 4 in order to request additional units.

UPDATE: Fire at 400 Block of S Stanton.



Incident upgraded to Condition 4 to allow for additional resources to assist with finding and containing sources of smoke/additional fires.



PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/qcqXGyi6A1 — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) November 6, 2019

This is a developing story.