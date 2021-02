EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to the walloping winter storm hitting much of Texas and the Midwest, flights in and out of El Paso International Airport were either canceled or delayed Monday morning.

As of 4 a.m., 11 arriving flights, many of which are coming from Dallas-Fort Worth or Houston, were canceled. Twelve outgoing flights were already canceled Monday, with several others already delayed.

To check on the status of your flight, check with your airline or visit EPIA’s flight status page.