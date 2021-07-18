Multiple cars stuck, toppled over from flood waters in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunday’s storms caused many cars in East El Paso to get stalled, submerge in flood water, and even topple over one another.



Many vehicles driving on Gateway West and McRae were affected by the sweeping flood waters.

Photo by photojournalist Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Photo by photojournalist Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Travelers on both Gateway West and East got swayed and stuck in the flooding.

Video by Marina Monsisvais

Some El Pasoans were also seen helping push vehicles from the muddy streets cars were stuck in.

Video by photojournalist Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

The flood advisory started tapering off around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Even if there is still flood water in areas after the storm, turn around and don’t drown.



