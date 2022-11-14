EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage will be Saturday, Nov. 19 this year, according to the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee.

In the past, it has been held in late October.

The change is at the direction of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces. The new date coincides with the Liturgical Celebration of the Feast of Christ the King (Solemnity of Christ), which falls on Nov. 20.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and this year, local clergy will be onsite to offer confession and reconciliation at 10 a.m. The procession, led by Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino, will start at noon. Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and prepare for possible changes in the weather. Food and beverage concessions will be available.

Visitors are also encouraged to make a donation in order to assist the continued efforts to maintain Mount Cristo Rey. All proceeds benefit the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee.