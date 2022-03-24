EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moving is another service you might have to spend a few extra bucks on because of the gas price increase.

John Ferguson, owner of John Ferguson Moving & Storage said they had to add a fuel surcharge to their pricing.

He said they buy about 1000 gallons of gasoline a month, which makes it an extra $5,000-$6,000 dollars with the price increase.

The customers have mostly been understanding to the changes, but he said it’s still a challenge.

“You don’t want to overdo something and then you lose a customer. We do keep that in mind whenever we have to raise prices,” he explained.

His drivers try to shop around for gas, but it becomes harder when they are on long haul moves across the country.

“I’ll probably have to try to absorb as much as I can. We spend so much on fuel that I it’s not something that I can just ignore and hope that my usual profits will cover,” Ferguson said.

Prices at the pump usually slightly increase during the summer months, he explained, but for this summer he expects them to be even higher, which could, once again, impact the pricing.

“It always increases a little bit in the summer and it’s already shot up I mean we’re paying 5,60 at the truck stops,” he said.

If the trend continues, you might be paying a bit more to move in the next few months.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.