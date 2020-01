EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s ComSAR Team is responding to a mountain rescue on Transmountain Sunday morning.

The call was dispatched just before noon on Transmountain at mile marker 17, at the mountain’s summit.

Emergency crews are working to reach a group of injured hikers at the summit. A helicopter is expected to be dispatched once crews reach the patient or patients involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for updates.