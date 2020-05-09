Breaking News
Motorcyclist seriously injured in East El Paso crash

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigation Unit is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Far East El Paso.

It happened on Gateway East at Zaragoza exit around 10:20 p.m. According to initial reports, the crash only involved the motorcycle. One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

El Paso Police closed the off-ramp from I-10 East to Zaragoza as well as Gateway East. Motorists should expect extended closures in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

