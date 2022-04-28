EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city’s eastside Thursday, forcing brief traffic detours at I-10 and Yarbrough.

According to emergency crews, the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Lomaland.

Emergency dispatch confirm a woman was thrown from a bike “at highway speeds” and transported to nearby Del Sol Medical Center with critical injuries.

There is no other information on her identity, current condition or cause of the wreck.

For a brief time, all eastbound traffic was forced to exit the freeway at Yarbrough, and re-enter the highway at Lee Trevino; traffic is again flowing on the interstate, with only the Lomaland exit closed.

