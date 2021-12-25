Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after hitting curb, car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcyclist and his passenger were transported to the hospital after a Christmas Eve wreck in East Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations Unit, 25-year-old Malachi Barker was riding his 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide, with 34-year-old David Galvan as a passenger.

The duo were northbound along the 1100 block of Airway when Barker veered off the roadway and hit the curb. The motorcycle continued across the sidewalk and into a parking lot where it struck a Dodge Charger that was exiting the lot.

Both driver and passenger, who were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, were transported to a local hospital by Fire Medical Services. The motorcycle operator sustained severe head injuries, and his passenger received minor head injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision. However, toxicology results are pending, and the investigation continues. el paso police department STI

Police add that the driver and passenger of the Dodge were uninjured.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.