EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcyclist is dead after running a red light at a Northeast El Paso intersection.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the wreck happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night, at the intersection of Transmountain Drive and Gateway South.

EPPD’s investigation revealed that a 2006 Kawasaki driven by 60-year-old Scott Rousalis, was headed east on Transmountain when he ran the red light at the intersection.

Rousalis was struck by a 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by 24-year-old Kimberly Soto. Rousalis was rushed to University Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Officials say Rousalis running the red light is a factor in the wreck. EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit continues to work the case.

This is the 29th traffic fatality of the year compared to 30 at the same time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.