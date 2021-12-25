Motorcyclist killed in Far East El Paso wreck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a motorcyclist is dead after a Christmas Day wreck in Far East El Paso.

According to the EPPD, the wreck happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of George Dieter and Rexter.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to the crash, and is working to determine the cause of the wreck, as well as the identity of the motorcyclist killed.

