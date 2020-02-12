Motorcyclist killed in crash will live on through organ donation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Looking back on everything she learned through her dad, Arturo Lopez, Paulina Lopez smiles. Arturo died at the hospital Monday morning following a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

“My dad always made it clear that you always had to be a tough cookie,” Paulina Lopez remembers. “You have to do what you have to do and you have to work really hard.”

Arturo Lopez was driving on Paisano near Union Plaza in Downtown El Paso Saturday night when police say he lost control of his 2002 Harley Davidson and was thrown from the bike. He was transported to University Medical Center with severe brain trauma.

His daughters tell KTSM their father actually felt most alive whenever he was riding on two wheels — he was also an avid cyclist.

“That was for him was a joy; that was his passion. He went to two championships, he held records,” Paulina said.

If Arturo’s daughters, Paulina and Karla, seem at peace with their father’s sudden passing — that’s because they are.

“It’s 100 percent our faith. Like I had mentioned, I was at church when I got the call and it just happened to be that the service was about being planted and whenever you’re planted, no matter how the wind blows, you won’t be taken down,” said Karla Lopez.

The sisters say their father was an organ donor and his kidneys and liver are eligible for transplants.

“My sister said something that resonated with me so so much. You said, we might not have gotten our miracle, but we’re gonna be a miracle, he’s gonna be a miracle to so many other families,” Paulina said.

The Lopez family says they didn’t need to look far to save lives. The sisters say one of their father’s kidneys is going to their uncle and the other to a family friend.