Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver leaves behind wife, five children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The motorcyclist killed by an alleged drunk driver Thursday evening leaves behind five children.

Celso Manuel Garcia, 38, is survived by his wife and five children according to a GoFundMe account set up by his co-workers at D&H United Fueling Solutions.

According to a co-worker who contacted KTSM, Garcia was employed by the company since 2019.

“He was an amazing friend, brother, and colleague aside from being an outstanding father, son, and husband. It goes without mention that he was also a standup technician that blessed our Environmental Department for many years with his hard work, dedication, and loyalty,” Manny Loya, Systems Administrator at D&H Solutions said in an e-mail.

El Paso Police say Garcia was killed by alleged drunk driver Ivan Romo at the intersection of Raynor and Yandell Thursday evening.

Romo, a Fort Bliss soldier, has been charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter. He is currently being held in the El Paso County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Garcia’s death is the first traffic fatality of 2020. If you would like to donate to the Garcia family, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.