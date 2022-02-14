EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a motorcyclist was killed after hitting the side of a vehicle pulling out of a parking lot in Far East El Paso Saturday afternoon.

EPPD is withholding the identification of the motorcyclist until their next-of-kin is notified.

According to preliminary information, the motorcyclist was traveling north in the 3100 block Zaragoza Rd., weaving in and out of traffic, when they collided with the side of a 2018 Hyundai that pulled out of a business parking lot.

The motorcyclist was killed at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the Hyundai sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This was the 8th traffic fatality of the year.

