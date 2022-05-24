EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A motorcyclist is rushed to a local hospital after a wreck in Northeast El Paso.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday evening, officers from the Northeast Regional Command were sent to a wreck between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene as part of the investigation.

According to officials, the rider was headed north on Alabama, when a pickup truck entered the roadway at Pierce. The bike and truck collided, with the rider rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time; look for updates here on KTSM .com and during our Tuesday newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.