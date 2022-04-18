EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person is recovering from serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in South Central El Paso.

Special traffic investigators are at the scene on North Piedras Street and Durazno Avenue.

Fire dispatch told KTSM the crash involving a motorcyclist happened around 3:15 Monday morning.

El Paso Police are advising motorists to use an alternate route, as northbound lanes on Piedras are blocked off as investigators work to determine exactly how this crash happened. It’s not clear if the crash happened on the overpass.

We will update you as we gather more information.