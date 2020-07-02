Breaking News
Gov. Greg Abbott announces executive order requiring Texans to wear face covering in public spaces

Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in far east El Paso crash in mid-June

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle_crash_mgn_20150327102542

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a motorcycle crash that left one person dead and another injured in Far East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The crash happened on June 14 at 2:10 a.m. on the 3200 block of N. Zaragoza Rd.

Authorities identified the deceased driver as 42-year-old Angel Holguin and the passenger as 36-year-old Angelica Sanchez.

According to Special Traffic Investigators, Holguin was northbound on Zaragoza when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb. Both Holguin and Sanchez were ejected from the motorcycle.

Officials said Sanchez suffered a non-life threatening head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Holguin suffered a life threatening head injury and was also taken to a hospital.

Authorities said that Holguin died on June 30th due to complications from his injuries.

According to Special Traffic Investigators, neither Holguin nor Sanchez were wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez"

Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims"

Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico"

Locomotive FC launches 'Cutout Conductors' ahead of 2020 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locomotive FC launches 'Cutout Conductors' ahead of 2020 season"

Kumeyaay Border Fence rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kumeyaay Border Fence rally"

El Paso District Attorney candidates share thoughts on the Walmart shooting suspect, police reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso District Attorney candidates share thoughts on the Walmart shooting suspect, police reform"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link