Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in far east El Paso crash in mid-June

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a motorcycle crash that left one person dead and another injured in Far East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The crash happened on June 14 at 2:10 a.m. on the 3200 block of N. Zaragoza Rd.

Authorities identified the deceased driver as 42-year-old Angel Holguin and the passenger as 36-year-old Angelica Sanchez.

According to Special Traffic Investigators, Holguin was northbound on Zaragoza when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb. Both Holguin and Sanchez were ejected from the motorcycle.

Officials said Sanchez suffered a non-life threatening head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Holguin suffered a life threatening head injury and was also taken to a hospital.

Authorities said that Holguin died on June 30th due to complications from his injuries.

According to Special Traffic Investigators, neither Holguin nor Sanchez were wearing a helmet.