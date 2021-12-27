Motorcyclist dies after wreck in November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced that a motorcyclist injured in a wreck back in November has died as a result of his injuries.

EPPD officials say 25-year-old Marco Antonio Marin died on December 16 as a result of the injuries he sustained in a wreck on November 22, at the intersection of Hawkins and Tony Lama.

Police say Marin was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Marin’s death marks the 72 fatality of the year compared to 68 at the same time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.