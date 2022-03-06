EPPD: Driver failed to yield right of way, left scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday evening crash in East El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators (STI) Unit from the El Paso Police Department responded the crash Saturday shortly before 7 p.m. along the 11000 block of Montwood Drive.

Officials say 48 –year old Matthew Eric Camlin was on a 2003 Harley Davidson 883, when 48 –year old Bryan Scott Parham allegedly failed to yield the right of way by turning left in front of Camlin.

Parham fled the scene following the collision, and Camlin was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Camlin died at the hospital. Evidence at the scene led investigators to Parham; he was placed under arrest and charged with Accident Involving Death. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police add that this is the 13th traffic fatality compared to 9 last year.

