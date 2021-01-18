Mother of Fort Bliss soldier who died in crash says he lived for the Army

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The mother of Fort Bliss soldier Kenmaj Graham, who died after being hit by a vehicle in Far East El Paso on Sunday, is mourning the loss of her son.

“My son Kenmaj Graham was a good person who lived for the Army,” Antionette Kenney said. “He only wanted to serve all his life.”

As KTSM reported, the 21-year-old was struck by a vehicle at Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Boulevard on Jan. 17th.

Kenney said her son had just visited her while on holiday leave and returned to Fort Bliss on Jan. 1.

“I want all to know he was a fun, loving, happy person who was a joy to be around,” Kenny said.

Graham’s family has set up a GoFundme to help pay with funeral expenses.