Mother of 9-year-old girl pepper-sprayed by Rochester, N.Y. police speaks out

ROCHESTER, New York (NBC News) — The mother of the child, Elba Cope says that there was no reason for her daughter to have been tackled in the snow and pepper-sprayed.

Last Friday, Rochester police responded to an incident from a parent concerned the child would do harm to herself or others.

For the child’s safety, she was put in handcuffs at the request of the parent. The child would not comply with the officer’s commands and put her feet inside the patrol car.

That’s when an officer used pepper spray on the child.

One officer was suspended and two were placed on administrative leave. Cope believes that is not enough punishment for the officers invovled.

“I would definitely like to see them fired”, said Cope.

The Rochester police has an internal investigation that’s ongoing.