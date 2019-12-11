Mother: Kindergartener walks out of school without school’s knowledge, walks home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An El Paso Independent School District elementary school is revising its parent-student pick-up procedures after a mother says her Kindergarten child was able to walk out of the school and to his nearby home without the school’s knowledge.

5-year-old Amak Rodriguez is a student at Travis Elementary School. That’s where his mother, Valerie Rivas, went to pick him up Tuesday morning around 11:15 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment.

Rivas said when she showed up to the school’s front office, they checked to see if Amak was in class and found he was in the cafeteria eating lunch.

“So the lady went to the cafeteria and picked him up at the cafeteria and went ahead and sent him by himself to get his stuff in the classroom,” Rivas said.

The mother said she became worried when it started to take too long for Amak to get to the office. That’s when she said the principal told her the boy was nowhere to be found on campus.

“They showed me a video where my son left the class, the school ground,” Rivas said.

Rivas said the surveillance video showed her son walking out the school’s front entrance unattended. She said he ended up at their nearby home.

“He left by himself and he walked by himself all the way to the apartments and my mom called me telling me he was there with the manager,” Rivas said.

EPISD responded to the situation saying :

A kindergarten student at Travis Elementary slipped out of campus as school personnel and his mother waited for him in the front office this morning. The child was found safe and unharmed at his nearby home minutes later. The campus is revising its student pick-up procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. “He’s barely in kindergarten so i dont understand why they why they couldnt escort him to the office.” EPISD

“He’s barely in kindergarten so I don’t understand why they why they couldn’t escort him to the office,” Rivas said.