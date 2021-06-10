Mother convicted of infant’s death sentenced to 12 years in prison

El Paso, Texas (KTSM)- The woman accused of violently shaking her 7-week-old daughter and causing her death has been sentenced to 12-years in prison.

Caricia L. Ceballos was convicted by a Las Cruces Jury April 23, 2021 on Child Abuse resulting in great Bodily Harm, a first-degree felony.

State Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Sewell argued for an 18-year prison sentence.

At the sentencing hearing, District Court Judge Douglas Driggers heard statements from Ceballos as well as many of her family members. Judge Driggers found mitigated circumstances and sentenced Ceballos to 12 years in prison.

Mitigating circumstances stated were lack of criminal history, lack of violations of conditions of release before trial and remorse shown by the defendant.

Marcus Minnick, the baby’s father is awaiting trial.

As we’ve reported back in 2018, court documents revealed that Marcus Alton Minnick, told authorities that he was having work related issues and knee pain and felt as though the baby was crying and “having a tantrum.” He admitted to authorities that he picked up the baby and shook her back and forth.

In a later update, investigators say Ceballos violently shook her 7-week-old daughter after the infant refused to feed.

Ceballos’ and Minnick where both 19-years-old at the time of the incident.

The infant was originally taken to Memorial Medical Center and was then transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. The doctor and staff at Memorial Medical Center noted possible bleeding of the brain due to suspected child abuse.

