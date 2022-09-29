EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.



Marrufo, Cesar Hector H/M

Age: 37

5’05” 165 lbs.

Brown Hair Green Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Morales, Edgar H/M

Age: 34

5’05” 185 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

Orozco-Pizarro, Mario Alberto H/M

Age: 54

5’10” 180 lbs.

Gray Hair Brown Eyes

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

Perez, Hector Manuel H/M

Age: 25

5’10” 145 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS

AZZAM, CHADI

DOB: 49 YO

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 170 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

ESPINO, OMAR JR

DOB: 22 YO

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 201 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400 G

FLORES, ANTHONY

DOB: 25 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 160 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY

JACQUEZ, ADRIAN JR

DOB: 23 YO

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 152 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD

SOTO, MIGUEL ANGEL

DOB: 22 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 160 LB5

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

