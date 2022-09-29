EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

  • Marrufo, Cesar Hector H/M
    Age: 37
    5’05” 165 lbs.
    Brown Hair Green Eyes
    AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
    ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
  • Morales, Edgar H/M
    Age: 34
    5’05” 185 lbs.
    Black Hair Brown Eyes
    VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
  • Orozco-Pizarro, Mario Alberto H/M
    Age: 54
    5’10” 180 lbs.
    Gray Hair Brown Eyes
    ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER
  • Perez, Hector Manuel H/M
    Age: 25
    5’10” 145 lbs.
    Black Hair Brown Eyes
    FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS
  • AZZAM, CHADI
    DOB: 49 YO
    Height: 6’0’’
    Weight: 170 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
  • ESPINO, OMAR JR
    DOB: 22 YO
    Height: 5’9’’
    Weight: 201 LBS
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400 G
  • FLORES, ANTHONY
    DOB: 25 YO
    Height: 5’11’’
    Weight: 160 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY
  • JACQUEZ, ADRIAN JR
    DOB: 23 YO
    Height: 5’6’’
    Weight: 152 LBS
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD
  • SOTO, MIGUEL ANGEL
    DOB: 22 YO
    Height: 5’8’’
    Weight: 160 LB5
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at  Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link:  Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

