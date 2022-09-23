EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Marrufo, Cesar Hector H/M

Age: 37

5’05” 165 lbs.

Brown Hair Green Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Dove, Kenneth Wayne H/M

Age: 44

5’11” 180 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE / 90 DAY

Freeman, Robert Louis II H/M

Age: 40

5’07” 145 lbs.

Red Hair Brown Eyes

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT

PENA, MAURO JESUS

DOB: 35 YO

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 227 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=400G

Perez, Hector Manuel H/M

Age: 25

5’10” 145 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS

CORDERO, HECTOR DANIEL

DOB: 50 YO

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 300 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD

CRUTCHER, RICARDO

DOB: 35 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 135 LB5

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ / AGG ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON

HERNANDEZ, SONIA

DOB: 30 YO

Height: 5’0’’

Weight: 135 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER / JUDGE

KLINE, MELINDA DOB: 52 YO Height: 5’2’’ Weight: 150 LBS Hair: BLOND OR STRAWBERRY Eyes: BLUE Wanted For: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K / FRAUD USE IDENTIFYING INFO

Chavez, Sergio David H/M

Age: 28

5’09” 191 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso

