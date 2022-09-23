EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

  • Marrufo, Cesar Hector H/M
    Age: 37
    5’05” 165 lbs.
    Brown Hair Green Eyes
    AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
    ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
  • Dove, Kenneth Wayne H/M
    Age: 44
    5’11” 180 lbs.
    Black Hair Brown Eyes
    SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE / 90 DAY
  • Freeman, Robert Louis II H/M
    Age: 40
    5’07” 145 lbs.
    Red Hair Brown Eyes
    DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT
  • PENA, MAURO JESUS
    DOB: 35 YO
    Height: 6’3’’
    Weight: 227 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=400G
  • Perez, Hector Manuel H/M
    Age: 25
    5’10” 145 lbs.
    Black Hair Brown Eyes
    FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS
  • CORDERO, HECTOR DANIEL
    DOB: 50 YO
    Height: 6’0’’
    Weight: 300 LBS
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: AGG SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD
  • CRUTCHER, RICARDO
    DOB: 35 YO
    Height: 5’8’’
    Weight: 135 LB5
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ / AGG ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON
  • HERNANDEZ, SONIA
    DOB: 30 YO
    Height: 5’0’’
    Weight: 135 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER / JUDGE
  • KLINE, MELINDA DOB: 52 YO Height: 5’2’’ Weight: 150 LBS Hair: BLOND OR STRAWBERRY Eyes: BLUE Wanted For: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K / FRAUD USE IDENTIFYING INFO
  • Chavez, Sergio David H/M
    Age: 28
    5’09” 191 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso

