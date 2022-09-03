EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

  • AGUILERA, ALBERTO
    DOB: 53 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’5’’
    Weight: 150 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
  • Aldama, Mathew H/M
    Age: 27
    5’10” 140 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    ROBBERY
  • Chavez, Sergio David H/M
    Age: 28
    5’09” 191 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2
  • Dominguez, Benjamin H/M
    Age: 55
    5’07” 223 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
  • GARCIA, EDMUNDO DOB: 30 YEARS OLD Height: 5’0’’ Weight: 113 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: MONEY LAUNDERING >= $30K < $150K
  • GOSS, BENJAMIN
    DOB: 32 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’6’’
    Weight: 190 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/ VEHICLE
  • GUTIERREZ, CARLOS DAMIAN
    DOB: 28 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’6’’
    Weight: 180 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: AGG. ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON
  • MCCOY, MELISSA
    DOB: 50 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’1’’
    Weight: 120 LB5
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BLUE
    Wanted For: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
  • Morales, Jaime Adrian H/M
    Age: 26
    5’00” 121 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
  • Torres, Ashley Brooke H/F
    Age: 29
    5’01” 295 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $40,000 Total Bond
    DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso

