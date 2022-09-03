EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

AGUILERA, ALBERTO

DOB: 53 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’5’’

Weight: 150 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Aldama, Mathew H/M

Age: 27

5’10” 140 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

ROBBERY

Chavez, Sergio David H/M

Age: 28

5’09” 191 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2

Dominguez, Benjamin H/M

Age: 55

5’07” 223 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

GARCIA, EDMUNDO DOB: 30 YEARS OLD Height: 5’0’’ Weight: 113 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: MONEY LAUNDERING >= $30K < $150K

GOSS, BENJAMIN

DOB: 32 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 190 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/ VEHICLE

GUTIERREZ, CARLOS DAMIAN

DOB: 28 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 180 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG. ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON

MCCOY, MELISSA

DOB: 50 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’1’’

Weight: 120 LB5

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BLUE

Wanted For: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Morales, Jaime Adrian H/M

Age: 26

5’00” 121 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Torres, Ashley Brooke H/F

Age: 29

5’01” 295 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $40,000 Total Bond

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

