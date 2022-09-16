EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

  • Chavez, Sergio David H/M
    Age: 28
    5’09” 191 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2
  • KING, VIVIANA JASMIN
    DOB: 27 YO
    Height: 5’4’’
    Weight: 145 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W PREV CONV
  • MCDONALD, CLIFFORD DAESHAMAR
    DOB: 23 YO
    Height: 5’11’’
    Weight: 150 LBS
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY
  • Morales, Jaime Adrian H/M
    Age: 26
    5’00” 121 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
  • ONTIVEROS, SAMMY
    DOB: 47 YO
    Height: 5’9’’
    Weight: 187 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
  • Perez, Hector Manuel H/M
    Age: 25
    5’10” 145 lbs.
    Black Hair Brown Eyes
    FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS
  • PEREZ, RENE JUAN
    DOB: 48 YO
    Height: 5’11’’
    Weight: 154 LB5
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
  • TAYLOR, GAVIN GERARD DOB: 31 YO Height: 6’0’’ Weight: 180 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1<1G / AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Villarreal, Jose Luis H/M
    Age: 29
    5’05” 125 lbs.
    Black Hair Brown Eyes
    AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Schiffer, Jonathan Dexter H/M Age: 30 5’11” 150 lbs. Brown Hair Brown Eyes THEFT OF PROP <$2500 2/MORE PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS x2

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at  www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link:

 Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso

