EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Chavez, Sergio David H/M

Age: 28

5’09” 191 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2

KING, VIVIANA JASMIN

DOB: 27 YO

Height: 5’4’’

Weight: 145 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W PREV CONV

MCDONALD, CLIFFORD DAESHAMAR

DOB: 23 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 150 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY

Morales, Jaime Adrian H/M

Age: 26

5’00” 121 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

ONTIVEROS, SAMMY

DOB: 47 YO

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 187 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Perez, Hector Manuel H/M

Age: 25

5’10” 145 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS

PEREZ, RENE JUAN

DOB: 48 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 154 LB5

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

TAYLOR, GAVIN GERARD DOB: 31 YO Height: 6’0’’ Weight: 180 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1<1G / AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Villarreal, Jose Luis H/M

Age: 29

5’05” 125 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Schiffer, Jonathan Dexter H/M Age: 30 5’11” 150 lbs. Brown Hair Brown Eyes THEFT OF PROP <$2500 2/MORE PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS x2

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link:

Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.