EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bustamante, Jose Adolfo H/M

Age: 59

5’08” 190 lbs.

Grey Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT CALVILLO, ELIAS

DOB: 33 YO

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 172 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT TO CHILD CASTANEDA, ALVARO

DOB: 18 YO

Height:

Weight:

Hair: Eyes:

Wanted For: INTOXICATED MANSLAUGHTER CASTANEDA, GABRIEL

DOB: 42 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 190 LB5

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: DWI 3RD OR MORE Consuegra-Placeres, Luis H/M

Age: 51

5’08” 162 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY HERNANDEZ, DANIEL

DOB: 20 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 175 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG KIDNAPPING Morales, Edgar H/M

Age: 34

5’05” 185 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Perez, Hector Manuel H/M

Age: 25

5’10” 145 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS RICE, RUSSELL

DOB: 29 YO

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 150 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ASSAULT INT/RECK IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION Vasquez, Jacob Matthew H/M

Age: 30

6’00” 277 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

