EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bustamante, Jose Adolfo H/M
Age: 59
5’08” 190 lbs.
Grey Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT
CALVILLO, ELIAS
DOB: 33 YO
Height: 5’9’’
Weight: 172 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT TO CHILD
CASTANEDA, ALVARO
DOB: 18 YO
Height:
Weight:
Hair: Eyes:
Wanted For: INTOXICATED MANSLAUGHTER
CASTANEDA, GABRIEL
DOB: 42 YO
Height: 5’8’’
Weight: 190 LB5
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: DWI 3RD OR MORE
Consuegra-Placeres, Luis H/M
Age: 51
5’08” 162 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL
DOB: 20 YO
Height: 5’11’’
Weight: 175 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: AGG KIDNAPPING
Morales, Edgar H/M
Age: 34
5’05” 185 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Perez, Hector Manuel H/M
Age: 25
5’10” 145 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
FEDERAL PROBATION VIOLATION – SMUGGLING ALIENS
RICE, RUSSELL
DOB: 29 YO
Height: 6’0’’
Weight: 150 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: ASSAULT INT/RECK IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION
Vasquez, Jacob Matthew H/M
Age: 30
6’00” 277 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link:  Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

