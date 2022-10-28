EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bustamante, Jose Adolfo H/M

Age: 59

5’08” 190 lbs.

Grey Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT Dysart, Devin Jeremy W/M

Age: 33

6’00” 190 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION Moreno, Armando Jr. H/M

Age: 26

5’10” 158 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION Ponce, Christopher H/M

Age: 34

5’08” 175 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT Sumlin, Magner B/M

Age: 72

6’01” 200 lbs.

Black Hair Black Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT UNDERWOOD, ANGELO DOMINIC DOB: 52 YO Height: 5’9’’ Weight: 150 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G DAWSON, ARIN

DOB: 60 YO

Height: 5’2’’

Weight: 156 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BLUE

Wanted For: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL / DWI SIMENTAL, JEREMY

DOB: 27 YO

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 130 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: BURGLARY OF VEHICLE W/2+ CONV IAT VARGAS, AMBER

DOB: 26 YO

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 139 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SBI VASQUEZ, ANTHONY RAY

DOB: 44 YO

Height: 5’4’’

Weight: 139 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

