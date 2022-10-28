EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bustamante, Jose Adolfo H/M
Age: 59
5’08” 190 lbs.
Grey Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT
Dysart, Devin Jeremy W/M
Age: 33
6’00” 190 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Moreno, Armando Jr. H/M
Age: 26
5’10” 158 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Ponce, Christopher H/M
Age: 34
5’08” 175 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT
Sumlin, Magner B/M
Age: 72
6’01” 200 lbs.
Black Hair Black Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT
UNDERWOOD, ANGELO DOMINIC DOB: 52 YO Height: 5’9’’ Weight: 150 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G
DAWSON, ARIN
DOB: 60 YO
Height: 5’2’’
Weight: 156 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BLUE
Wanted For: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL / DWI
SIMENTAL, JEREMY
DOB: 27 YO
Height: 5’7’’
Weight: 130 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: BURGLARY OF VEHICLE W/2+ CONV IAT
VARGAS, AMBER
DOB: 26 YO
Height: 5’6’’
Weight: 139 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SBI
VASQUEZ, ANTHONY RAY
DOB: 44 YO
Height: 5’4’’
Weight: 139 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

